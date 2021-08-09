LMPD officer hospitalized after gun accidentally discharged

Chief Erika Shields said the officer was cleaning his service revolver at the property room when the gun accidentally discharged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police officer was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in the Louisville Metro Police Department property room Wednesday.

Chief Erika Shields said the officer was cleaning his service revolver in the property room when the gun accidentally discharged. He was shot in the stomach. Shields said the shot was "clean," and the officer was taken to UofL Hospital.

Shields said UofL told officials the officer, who has been with LMPD for 15 years, is expected to be OK. He is with his family.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene.

