2nd accidental gun discharge in a matter of days at Greenwood Park Mall

Police said a 17-year-old took his mom's gun from her vehicle and brought it with him inside the mall before the gun discharged in front of the Macy's store.

GREENWOOD, Ind — For the second time in just a few days, someone accidentally discharged a gun inside Greenwood Park Mall, injuring themselves.

Greenwood Police said the most recent incident happened Monday, Nov. 1 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old boy who fired the gun will likely face charges in connection to the incident. Investigators said the teenager did not have a gun permit.

According to police, the suspect took his mom's gun from her vehicle, brought it with him inside the mall and stuck it in his pants. The gun reportedly discharged in front of the Macy's store and injured the teen in the leg. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, someone else accidentally discharged their gun inside the mall.

In that incident, police said a man was handling a gun in front of the PacSun store, and it accidentally went off.

That man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police said he will not face charges.

No one else was hurt Saturday, but several shoppers reported people running and panicking at the mall after hearing the gunfire.

Simon Malls has signs posted on the outside of its buildings, saying it does not allow weapons inside the malls.