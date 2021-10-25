Child dies after rifle accidentally discharges during ride with retired officer in Jeffersonville

The child was traveling with a retired Jeffersonville officer when a rifle accidentally discharged inside the vehicle.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a child who was riding with a retired officer Saturday night when it happened.

According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, around 8:21 p.m. officers responded to a report of a juvenile who had a gunshot wound from a rifle.

The child was riding with a retired Jeffersonville officer when a rifle accidentally discharged, the release states. The incident happened near the intersection of Charlestown Pike and Salem Noble Road, police said.

The person who called for help was instructed to meet first responders in the parking lot of nearby River Valley Middle School.

Officers who were waiting at the school began lifesaving measures until Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS arrived on the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, investigators said an autopsy confirmed the death was accidental.

No other details have been released. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

