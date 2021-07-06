Kentucky educators take on Critical Race Theory at State Capitol

Dr. Pollio has made it clear CRT is not a part of the district's curriculum, but he's been a strong supporter of the district's racial equity plan.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Kentucky is center stage at an interim joint committee on education hearing in Frankfort. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is one of the speakers, along with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Commissioner Jason Glass and Principal Kelland Garland from Hebron Middle School in Bullitt County.

Commissioner Glass opened the meeting by giving a definition of what CRT is. He said curricular decisions are left to individual districts and schools, but KDE is unaware of any middle or high schools actively teaching CRT.

Glass said the two profiled bills targeting CRT is censorship and a gag order on students and teachers.

Garland, who is also representing the Kentucky Association of School Councils, tells the committee, "if you look in Kentucky teaching standards you won’t find CRT. He says students in his district have learning targets every day written in their agendas, that anyone can share concerns on."

Dr. Pollio has made it clear CRT is not a part of the district's curriculum, but he's been a strong supporter of the district's racial equity plan, that's been in place the last 3 years.

What's the difference?

Ultimately, Critical Race Theory is a mindset or study of American history and how institutions and systems oppress people of color. It's been around for more than 40 years, since the Civil Rights era, but has only been talked about recently the last few months.

Lawmakers have pre-filed bills to ban the practice in public schools. And just two weeks ago, a JCPS board work session was interrupted by a group of parents opposed to CRT.

The purpose of JCPS's Racial Equity Plan is to close the achievement gap between black and white students by expanding curriculum.

"We have to look at the way we do everything. That means things like facilities. It means how we support kids, how we teach kids, the curriculum that we provide, and ensuring that it represents all of the students. Because we are more than 50 percent minority in our district right now. So, if we are going to change outcomes for kids, we have to be committed to racial equity and that's what we've said all along," Dr.Pollio said.

"I'm a believer in student belonging, and research shows it's so important in order for students to feel a part of a school, and in turn, to achieve at high levels. Student belonging is one of the most important things and so the curriculum has to reflect an individual student's reality and their history," Dr. Pollio said.

For many schools, this means integrating material lost in the history books, specifically when it comes to Social Studies and English Language Arts.

"A perfect example I will give: I majored in Social Studies. The first time I learned about the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921, was about six years ago. I took at least 30 hours, I can't remember exactly, of Social Studies and history classes, mostly focused on United States history and did not know about that important event until about six years ago, when I was well in my 40's," Dr. Pollio said.

Pollio saying he doesn't expect this discussion to go away any time soon.

"As a part of our Racial Equity Plan, we did want to offer an elective at every school, traditionally known as, African American History, but obviously, we updated that language. So we've been talking about adding this elective for all of our students. That has been in most of our high schools and middle schools over the past really, two to three years," Pollio said. "But there is no doubt that the social unrest, the racial unrest throughout our country and our community has really made sure that that we have been there and available to support all of our students."