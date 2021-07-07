State Rep. Attica Scott to announce congressional campaign

Scott is looking to unseat Rep. John Yarmuth, who has represented Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District since 2007.

Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott will announce Wednesday that she is running for Congress.

According to a press release, Scott is running for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District, which includes nearly all of Metro Louisville.

She will hold a virtual campaign announcement Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Scott is seeking to unseat John Yarmuth (D), who has represented the state's 3rd Congressional District since 2007.

Attica Scott has been a Kentucky state representative since 2017.

Earlier this year, Scott filed a joint lawsuit against Louisville Metro Police for being arrested and "falsely charged" during the Breonna Taylor protests in September 2020.

Scott has also played a major role in getting the CROWN Act passed in Louisville. At the end of June, Scott pre-filed a bill to ban hair-based discrimination statewide.

