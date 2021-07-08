Louisville Metro Council member Bill Hollander not running for reelection

The councilman, who has represented District 9 since 2015, announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council member Bill Hollander, who represents Louisville's 9th District, will not run for reelection in 2022. Hollander posted the announcement in the District 9 online newsletter and shared it on his Twitter Thursday.

"My service on Metro Council has definitely not been a vacation and there will be varying views on whether it has been good. But it is coming to an end," Hollander said.

Hollander has served on Louisville Metro Council since 2015. He is currently the Chair of the Metro Council Budget Committee and is on the Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee and Public Works Committee

In his announcement, he did not give a reason for not seeking reelection but said he wanted to make the announcement early to give potential candidates time to "consider their options."

The filing deadline to fill the vacant seat is currently set for January 7, 2022, although Hollander said the deadline could be changed by the General Assembly.

He also acknowledged that the boundaries of District 9 may change due to redistricting expected later this year. The district currently includes several neighborhoods including Butchertown, Crescent Hill, Clifton and St. Matthews.

"Between now and the first of January 2023, I will continue to do all I can to move Louisville and District 9 forward," Hollander said. "We have some remarkable opportunities with American Rescue Plan funding, and I want to make sure we make the most of them."

Louisville Metro Council is currently looking for public input on how the city should spend $380 million provided through the American Rescue Plan.

