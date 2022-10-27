'It's important for police to be present': Final mayoral debate hones in on downtown Louisville safety

After listening in, business owner David Grantz said he hopes the city's next mayor will push for increased security in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They've debated more than 30 times in the race for the city's top job, and on Wednesday night, Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) went head to head one last time before the Nov. 8 election.

During the WHAS11 mayoral debate hosted at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the candidates were asked early on what to make of the trio of violent attacks that recently happened downtown.

Dieruf said he'd add officers specifically for the area.

"It's going to kill our tourism, our convention center," Dieruf said. "We will put a division downtown of 100 police officers to keep downtown safe. They'll be ambassadors."

Greenberg emphasized his plans to crack down on illegal guns, community policing and working to remedy the root causes of poverty.

"[We need to] invest more in mental health resources, so people get the help they need before they commit a crime," he said.

Business owner David Grantz was among dozens sitting in the crowd, listening in closely. He hopes the city's next mayor will push for increased security downtown to make it feel safer for families to visit.

"I thought it was a very spirited debate. Both gentlemen made a lot of good points," he said. "Louisville has a bit of a black eye right now, and we need to clear that up."

Grantz owns a property on Main Street. He says he isn't publicly putting his support behind either candidate right now, but said decisions made in the business district will have a major trickle-down effect.

"I'm invested, I've put millions of dollars downtown. I don't know if I necessarily heard the answers I needed to hear for my company and my future," he said. "I do believe in the early years of the next mayor, it's important for police to be present."

