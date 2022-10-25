'I still believe these are isolated incidents': Downtown leaders react after multiple violent attacks

Example video title will go here for this video

Leaders at Louisville Downtown Partnership, the group tasked with elevating downtown, called the incidents isolated and said downtown is still safe.

'He came up from behind me'

"It happens all the time, we're used to it, I've seen so much stuff, I've walked outside and seen a naked man sleeping on the sidewalk," she said.

For those working nearby, like Jennie U'Sellis at Louisville City Chiropractic, the violence doesn't come as a huge shock.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police also arrested 40-year-old Andrew Hoke Tuesday who, according to court documents, told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a hammer to beat a stranger on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West Broadway.

According to police documents, he was charged with First-Degree Assault and Attempted Murder after he attacked two victims with a knife.

"Any crime in downtown gets reported, not every crime everywhere in the city gets reported, so people are hearing more about what happens downtown," Executive Director Rebecca Fleischaker said. "I still believe these are isolated incidents, I would definitely say downtown is safe."

After separate violent attacks in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning, leaders with the Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) are urging people not to abandon the area.

Just last weekend, another woman said she was attacked and mugged in the same area, near 5th and Broadway outside of the Brown Hotel.

Gina Hughes, of Nashville, works in the music industry and was in town for a concert at the Palace. She and two friends were walking away from the theatre when she said someone attacked her, stealing her purse.

"He came up from behind me and reached underneath my arms and lifted me up and threw me to the ground," Hughes said.

Hughes is recovering with two black eyes, and expects she may need surgery on her knee. She heaped praise on LMPD, EMT's and even passers-by who stopped to help.

"I'm grateful and thankful that I wasn't injured more severely," she said.

Hughes said she's been to Louisville many times. While this won't stop her from visiting, she said she'll be more careful where in the city she goes.

"I've never had anything like this happen to me before, so it's a new feeling, it's a new situation and I'll just have to figure it out," she said.