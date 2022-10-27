Louisville mayoral candidates participate in last debate before elections

WHAS11 and Kentucky Performing Arts hosted the latest debate for Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, mayoral candidates Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf took shots at each other's past, and talked about making Louisville a safer place as mayor.

Dieruf has been mayor of Jeffersontown for 12 years and said that makes him an expert at running a police department and keeping people safe.

"As a sitting mayor, we do this every day. It doesn't start Jan. 1," he said. "What makes a good mayor is one where the police department says, 'Yes, we will follow you.'"

Greenberg touted his work in public-private partnerships over the years, as well as his time on the University of Louisville Board of Trustees. He said these experiences taught him the best organizations are transparent.

"Louisville deserves nothing but the best, and the most transparent," he said. "We need to work closely with members of the clergy, small business owners, neighborhood leaders; anyone who wants to be a part of the public safety solution."

Dieruf specifically mentioned the hammer and knife attacks in downtown that hospitalized three people.

"It was a horrendous situation downtown that is going to kill our tourism, kill our convention center. We will put a division downtown of 100 police officers, to make downtown safe," he said. "They will be ambassadors."

Greenberg focused more on community connections and intervention programs, saying investments need to be made toward the root cause of poverty and in mental health resources.

The current police chief of Jeffersontown, Richard "Rick" Sanders, became a topic in the debate as well. Dieruf said he would "bring Sanders along" into his administration, but didn't say specifically where.

Greenberg said that was problematic, given that Sanders served as the commissioner for Kentucky State Police under former Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

"To me, that is a giant step backwards," he said. "I want to work with people who want to bring Louisville forward. Not have a second Governor Bevin administration overseeing City Hall."

Dieruf said it is inappropriate to criticize someone who was not on stage, and also said Sanders has served under both parties, and has a long career in law enforcement.

"Someone who has been keeping us safe for 40 years, to say that person doesn't know what policing is about, that's someone who doesn't understand policing," Dieruf said of Greenberg.

In his closing comments, Greenberg said he is proud of the way he has gotten out into the community in his campaign and learned about people's issues.

"I've listened and learned from leaders across our community, about problems facing their block, their neighborhood, but also, our entire city," he said.

Dieruf took the opportunity to make a pun on Greenberg's campaign motto "Run with Craig", and referenced his experience as Jeffersontown mayor.

"While my opponent was running through a city, I was running a city," he said.

