Louisville Urban League hosts caravan to early voting locations

In addition to the first day of early voting, the group will host caravans every Saturday up to the election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League has partnered with several local and national organizations to encourage Kentuckians to make their voices heard during the general election.

The group held a caravan ending at one of Louisville's four early polling places on the first day of voting, offering food and music to those who joined their "Protest to Power" pep rally.

"There are so many issues on the line for us. It is imperative that people raise their voices," Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. "We have been protesting, we have done what we can in the streets — we have to take the protest to the polls."

Partners include those who have led protests in Louisville since the death of Breonna Taylor. Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer was at the rally, and said she believes her daughter's case shows just how important people's votes can be.

"To get the changes we need, it's important for us to be out here and asking people to come out and vote," Palmer said. "Just the way the whole case played out...some of those people in those positions need to be moved out of those positions, they're not doing the job they need to do to help us."

Participants who took part in the rally got traveled to the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to vote. Felicia Garr, a voter who took part in the caravan, said the process has extra significance for her.

"I just finished voting, and I celebrated at the end because I'm hoping good will win over evil...I'm emotional about it," Garr said. "When are we going to get to the point that equality and justice for all is really true? I'm hoping we as a people, mankind, votes this time that shows good overrides evil and everybody loves everybody."

The groups are not only hosting caravans Tuesday, though. Louisville Urban League will host "Protest to Power" every Saturday of early voting at noon. More information on everything the Louisville Urban League offers this election can be found on their site.

Jefferson County residents can vote early Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 2 at these four locations:

Kentucky Exposition Center: 937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing

937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing KFC Yum! Center: Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer

Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville Marriott East: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom

Drop-off boxes for absentee ballots are also available at early voting locations. On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at several locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those locations can be found here.

WHAS11's Voter Guide for the general election has more information on what voters in Kentucky and Indiana need to know before heading to a polling place.

