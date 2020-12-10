Polling workers prepare for early in-person voting in Louisville

County officials are still looking for volunteers for 16 other Election Day-only sites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Although more than 170,000 Kentuckians intend to vote by absentee ballot, people can also vote in-person early for the general election starting Tuesday. At 8:30 a.m., the KFC Yum! Center and four other Jefferson County polling places will open to all voters.

Though there has been a concern about a possible poll worker shortage since many are often in high-risk groups, county officials said they have enough volunteers to staff each place through Election Day.

One longtime volunteer, Ms. Willena Hawkins, said she wouldn't miss it. The Louisville great-great grandmother is set to work each day at the African American Heritage Center. At 86, Hawkins said she will do everything she did during the primary: mask up, wear gloves and take precautions.

"Well, the only way I can not be worried is if I decide to become a hermit and sit in my house by myself looking at the TV and reading...I don't think that's living," Hawkins said.

She's been doing this work 25 years and wouldn't have it any other way.

"You know death comes in mysterious ways, you don't know how and when and where and if it's your time, it's your time," Hawkins said. "If it isn't, you can just keep on rolling like the pink bunny. I keep on rolling."

Another volunteer, a young woman who is out of work due to COVID-19, is determined to help others have their voice be heard. Kezia Higdon is a 10-year veteran of Jefferson County elections — though this one is different than the rest.

"I haven't received any unemployment yet, so...this is a great opportunity to help my family out," Higdon said.

Higdon will receive some pay for her work, but she also said she sees it as a civic duty that sends a message to the community

"We're all Republican and Democrats sitting together at the table, you know," Higdon said. "And if we can get along and help the person in front of us...why can't you come in with an open mind?"

Hundreds will join Hawkins and Higdon throughout the month, but county officials are still looking for volunteers for 16 other Election Day-only sites.

