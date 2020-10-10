Early voting in Kentucky starts Oct. 13. Here’s what you need to know before going to the polls

If you don't want to wait until Election Day to cast your ballot, you can start voting as early as Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is getting ready to open polls around the state as early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

If you’re planning on voting in-person, here’s what you need to know before you head to the polls.

VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know about voting in Kentucky

Who can vote early?

Anyone who is registered to vote can vote early for the 2020 General Election. If you don’t want to vote by mail or go to the polls on Nov. 3, you can vote early.

What do I need to bring?

You must bring a valid form of identification to vote in Kentucky. For the November election, a photo ID is required. The most common form of a valid photo ID is a driver’s license, but a military of college ID may also be accepted. Learn more about acceptable forms of identification here.

When can I vote?

Early voting in Kentucky starts on Oct. 13 and ends on Nov. 2. Polls will be open Monday through Friday and on three Saturdays: Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted. Each location may operate at different times – check with your location before you head to the polls.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website. Several Kentucky counties are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, you can vote at any voting center in your county.

A map of the locations below can be found at the bottom of this article or at this link.

Adair County

Adair County Annex

424 Public Square, Ste. 3

Columbia, KY 42728



M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Breckenridge County

Courthouse (Basement)

208 S. Main St.

Hardinsburg, KY 40143



M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Bullitt County

Paroquet Springs Conference Center

395 Paroquet Springs Dr.

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carroll County

Carroll County Clerk's Office

440 Main Street

Carrollton, KY 41008

M, Tu, Th, F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

W: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Grayson County

Grayson County Courthouse

10 Public Square

Leitchfield, KY 42754

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hardin County

Hardin County Clerk Office

150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Henry County

Henry County Clerk's Office

27 S. Property Rd

New Castle, KY 40050

M-F: 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Jefferson County

Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

KFC Yum! Center - Foyer

Main & 2nd Streets

Louisville, KY 40202

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40203

Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom

1903 Embassy Square Blvd.\

Louisville, KY 40299

M-Sat: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LaRue County

Larue County Courthouse

209 W. High Street

Hodgenville, KY 42748

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Meade County

Meade County Board of Election Building

516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 10

Brandenburg, KY 40108

M-F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Nelson County

Nelson County Library

201 Cathedral Manor

Bardstown, KY 40004

M, Tu, W, Fr: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Th: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Oldham County

Oct. 13-Nov. 2

Oldham County Clerk's Office

100 W. Jefferson Street

LaGrange, KY 40031

M, W, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat (Oct. 31 only): 8 a.m. to noon

Oct. 13-17

Sojourn Church North

12001 W Hwy 42

Goshen, KY 40026

Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

W & F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Oct. 19-24

South Oldham Government Center

6710 W Hwy 146

Crestwood, KY 40014

M, Th, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tu: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

W: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Oldham County Clerk's Office

100 W. Jefferson Street

LaGrange, KY 40031

M, W, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat (Oct. 31 only): 8 a.m. to noon

Shelby County

Stratton Community Center

215 Washington St.

Shelbyville, KY 40065

M-F: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spencer County

Old Vocational Building

80 E. Main St

Taylorsville, KY 40071

M-F: 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Taylor County

Taylor County Fire Department

1563 Greensburg Rd.

Campbellsville, KY 42718

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Trimble County

Trimble County Courthouse

30 HWY 42 E

Bedford, KY 40006

M, Tu, Th, F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

W: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

Washington County

Washington County Clerk's Office

117 N Cross Main Street

Springfield, KY 40069

M-F: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon

