Early voting in Kentucky starts Oct. 13. Here’s what you need to know before going to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is getting ready to open polls around the state as early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
If you’re planning on voting in-person, here’s what you need to know before you head to the polls.
VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know about voting in Kentucky
Who can vote early?
Anyone who is registered to vote can vote early for the 2020 General Election. If you don’t want to vote by mail or go to the polls on Nov. 3, you can vote early.
What do I need to bring?
You must bring a valid form of identification to vote in Kentucky. For the November election, a photo ID is required. The most common form of a valid photo ID is a driver’s license, but a military of college ID may also be accepted. Learn more about acceptable forms of identification here.
When can I vote?
Early voting in Kentucky starts on Oct. 13 and ends on Nov. 2. Polls will be open Monday through Friday and on three Saturdays: Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted. Each location may operate at different times – check with your location before you head to the polls.
Where do I vote?
You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website. Several Kentucky counties are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, you can vote at any voting center in your county.
A map of the locations below can be found at the bottom of this article or at this link.
Adair County
Adair County Annex
424 Public Square, Ste. 3
Columbia, KY 42728
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Breckenridge County
Courthouse (Basement)
208 S. Main St.
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Bullitt County
Paroquet Springs Conference Center
395 Paroquet Springs Dr.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carroll County
Carroll County Clerk's Office
440 Main Street
Carrollton, KY 41008
M, Tu, Th, F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
W: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Grayson County
Grayson County Courthouse
10 Public Square
Leitchfield, KY 42754
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Hardin County
Hardin County Clerk Office
150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Henry County
Henry County Clerk's Office
27 S. Property Rd
New Castle, KY 40050
M-F: 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Jefferson County
Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
KFC Yum! Center - Foyer
Main & 2nd Streets
Louisville, KY 40202
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203
Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom
1903 Embassy Square Blvd.\
Louisville, KY 40299
M-Sat: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LaRue County
Larue County Courthouse
209 W. High Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Meade County
Meade County Board of Election Building
516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 10
Brandenburg, KY 40108
M-F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Nelson County
Nelson County Library
201 Cathedral Manor
Bardstown, KY 40004
M, Tu, W, Fr: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Th: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Oldham County
Oct. 13-Nov. 2
Oldham County Clerk's Office
100 W. Jefferson Street
LaGrange, KY 40031
M, W, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat (Oct. 31 only): 8 a.m. to noon
Oct. 13-17
Sojourn Church North
12001 W Hwy 42
Goshen, KY 40026
Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
W & F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Oct. 19-24
South Oldham Government Center
6710 W Hwy 146
Crestwood, KY 40014
M, Th, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tu: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
W: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Oldham County Clerk's Office
100 W. Jefferson Street
LaGrange, KY 40031
M, W, F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tu: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Th: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat (Oct. 31 only): 8 a.m. to noon
Shelby County
Stratton Community Center
215 Washington St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
M-F: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spencer County
Old Vocational Building
80 E. Main St
Taylorsville, KY 40071
M-F: 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Taylor County
Taylor County Fire Department
1563 Greensburg Rd.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Trimble County
Trimble County Courthouse
30 HWY 42 E
Bedford, KY 40006
M, Tu, Th, F: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
W: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Washington County
Washington County Clerk's Office
117 N Cross Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
M-F: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.