Voter's Toolkit
Featured
- Photos: Protesters take to the streets after Breonna Taylor decision
- Police fire gas and flash bangs as curfew approaches in downtown Louisville
- Protesters and police face off along Bardstown Road after the Breonna Taylor case announcement
- Everything we know about the Breonna Taylor case
- Here's what Wanton Endangerment means as defined by Kentucky law
- Who is former Louisville officer Brett Hankison?
- Stevie Wonder, Colin Kaepernick, celebrities decry decision in Breonna Taylor case
- Bad hair day: Hairy, venomous caterpillar spotted in Virginia
- Watch: Idaho teen shreds guitar solo in memory of Eddie Van Halen during school lunch
- Early voting in Kentucky starts Oct. 13. Here’s what you need to know before going to the polls
- List | Southern Indiana early in-person voting locations
- Voter Guide: What you need to know about voting in Indiana
- Where's my absentee ballot? How to track your ballot online
- List | Where you can vote in Jefferson County
- Officials in Kentuckiana optimistic results will be known on election night
More Voter's Toolkit
- VERIFY: Will my absentee ballot be disqualified if it does not have two sets of initials on it? Elections
- Jefferson County workers putting in overtime to fulfill all absentee ballot requests Local News
- VERIFY: Can you turn in an absentee ballot for someone else? VERIFY
- Why the presidential election could take a month or more to decide Nation World
- Voter's Toolkit: What you need to know for the 2020 election Voter Access
- Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments on Election Day Local News
- How to track your absentee ballot in Indiana Voter Access
- How to track your absentee ballot in Kentucky Voter Access
Local News
Sports
VERIFY Videos
- VERIFY: Why Abraham Lincoln chose not to appoint a Supreme Court justice during 1864 election
- VERIFY: Why Abraham Lincoln chose not to appoint a Supreme Court justice during the 1864 election
- VERIFY: USPS says Amazon Prime Day will not cause delay in election mail
- VERIFY: No, the flu shot won't give you a positive COVID-19 test result
- VERIFY: Who to contact if you feel intimidated at the polls
- VERIFY: Fact-checking Pence's and Harris' debate over Biden's tax plan
- VERIFY: Fact-check of the Mike Pence, Kamala Harris vice presidential debate
- VERIFY: Fact-check of the vice presidential debate
- Verify: Timeline on when President Trump tested positive for coronavirus
- VERIFY: Breaking down Trump-Biden debate exchange over the Affordable Care Act
- VERIFY: Yes, absentee voting mailers are legal
- VERIFY: What Trump's and Senator Lee's COVID diagnoses mean for election and Supreme Court nomination