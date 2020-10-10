List | Where you can vote in Jefferson County

Four locations will be open for early voting starting Oct. 13 and a total of 20 locations will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Unlike previous years, a voter’s district does not determine where they vote for the General Election. Voters can cast their ballots at any open location.

Drop-off boxes for absentee ballots will be available at early voting locations as well as the Jefferson County Election Center.

Not in Jefferson County? Find your early voting polling location here.

Where can I vote in Jefferson County?

Early Voting and Election Day

All early voting locations will be open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. On Nov. 3, locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking is available at these locations.

Kentucky Exposition Center: 937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing

937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing KFC Yum! Center: Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer

Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville Marriott East: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom

Election Day Only

The following locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ballard High School: 6000 Brownsboro Road

Carter Duvalle Elementary School: 3600 Bohne Avenue

Crosby Middle School: 303 Gatehouse Lane

Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road

Fern Creek HighSchool: 9115 Fern Creek Road

Iroquois High School: 4615 Taylor Boulevard

Jeffersontown High School: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane

Meyzeek Middle School: 828 S. Jackson Street

Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane

Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman Street

Southern High School: 8620 Preston Highway

St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane

Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1501 Rangeland Road

Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway

Waggener High School: 330 S. Hubbards Lane

Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane

