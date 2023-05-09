Kentucky Elections: TARC offers free rides to the polls on election day

All TARC routes will be free in Louisville on May 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's primary election is just days away. Louisville officials are making it easy to vote by offering free rides to the polls on May 16, 2023.

The Transit Authority of the River City (TARC) is continuing its "Ride to Vote" tradition once again for Election Day.

All TARC routes in Louisville will be fare-free to help provide convenient access to and from polling places across the Metro.

"TARC is dedicated to helping keep our community on the move," TARC's Executive Director Carrie Butler said. "Enabling greater access across the city through fare-free rides on Primary Election Day is key to removing barriers for those looking to reach polling locations."

As with most elections, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here for a full, comprehensive 2023 Kentucky Primary Election Guide.

