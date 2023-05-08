Kentucky 2023 Primary Election Guide
The Kentucky Primary is approaching, and Kentuckians will soon cast their ballots.
Many of the statewide races on the table include Kentucky Governor, auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and state treasurer.
Important Information: In-person excused absentee voting
Dates: May 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 & 10
Time: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Location:
Jefferson County Clerk Election Center
1000 E. Liberty Street
Louisville, Ky. 40204
Who qualifies for an in-person excused absentee ballot?
- Military or Overseas voters covered in 117A.010 & a resident of KY who is a uniformed service voter confined to a military base on Election Day or all days of in-person no excuse absentee/early voting.
- Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his/her residence.
- Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.
- Voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization the day of an election and during the days no excuse in-person voting.
- Voter who is in her last trimester of pregnancy and completes the form prescribed by SBE.
- Voter who cannot appear during Election Day or no excuse in-person absentee voting due to age, disability, or illness and has not been declared mentally disabled by a court.
- Any person who is employed in a profession that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours which shall include commute time, the polls are open on Election Day and no excuse in-person absentee/early voting.
- Election Officers tasked with the Election Administration for the current election cycle.
Important Information: In-person No-excuse Absentee (Early) VotingSubtitle here
Dates: May 11,12,13
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Locations: See below
The Arterburn
(Formerly St. Matthews Community Center)
310 Ten Pin Lane 40207
Bowman Field
2815 Taylorsville RD. 40205
The Jeffersonian
10617 Taylorsville Rd. 40299
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. 40203
Sun Valley Community Center
6505 Bethany Ln. 40272
Mary Queen of Peace Gym
4005 Dixie Hwy. 40216
Triple Crown Pavilion
1780 Plantside Dr. 40299
Kentucky Exposition Center: Broadbent Arena
937 Phillips Ln. 40209
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
724 Brent St. 40204
Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052
904 Ormsby Lane 40242
Primary Day: What do I need to bring?
Primary Day Voting
Date: May 16
Time: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
What do I need to bring?
Please bring a photo ID with you to vote. If you do not have a photo ID, you can sign a Voter Affirmation Form and present one of the following non-photo IDs:
- Social Security card
- any ID card with both the voter’s photograph and name
- any food stamp ID card, electronic benefit transfer card, or supplemental nutrition assistance card issued by Kentucky that shows the voter’s name
- a credit or debit card that shows voter’s name.
- A voter’s identity still can be confirmed by personal acquaintance with an election officer. “Personally known” means the election officer knows the voter and the voter is a resident of Jefferson County.
Meet the Candidates: What Races are on the Ballot?
Kentucky Governor
Democrats
- Andy Beshear - Incumbent
- Peppy Martin
- Geoff Young
Republicans
- Daniel Cameron
- Jacob Clark
- David Cooper
- Kelly Craft
- Eric Deters
- Bob DeVore
- Mike Harmon
- Alan Keck
- Dennis Ray Ormerod
- Ryan Quarles
- Johnny Ray Price
- Robbie Smith
Kentucky Auditor
Republicans
- Allison Ball
- Derek Petteys
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrats
- Sierra Enlow
- Mikael Malon
Republicans
- Richard Heath
- Jonathan Shell
Kentucky State Treasurer
Republicans
- Andrew Cooperrider
- Mark Metcalf
- OJ Oleka
