With one week until early voting begins, Jefferson County election plan not approved

The county has plans for four early voting sites, and 16 other sites on Election Day this November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In one week, Kentuckians can head to the polls for early voting. Plans have been approved for all counties in the viewing area, except Jefferson County.

Just two counties in the state have not yet had their plans approved by Secretary of State Michael Adams, the Kentucky State Board of Elections and Governor Andy Beshear. Those counties are the two largest: Jefferson and Fayette.

Adams tweeted on Sept. 25 that he was pleased that Jefferson County sent in an expanded location plan for Election Day, upping the number of locations to 20. He wrote, "We will review their new plan closely and promptly."

Jefferson County has poll workers ready to go and is planning to go ahead with early voting next week.

Unlike every other election to date, voters will not be assigned a location, they can vote at any of them. There are 1,520 ballot styles in Jefferson County – meaning those ballot styles have to be at every voting location. So, preparation began before the plan is finalized.

That plan has four proposed supercenters: the Kentucky Expo Center, the KFC! Yum Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, and the Louisville Marriott East. Those will be open for early voting if approved. Sixteen more sites will be added on Nov. 3.

“The four supercenters are opening on Tuesday and we’re preparing to do that right now...there's not that much time left when you consider there’s seven days until those larger vote centers open,” Jefferson County Election Board Spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said. “The others we hope they’re approving as well because we are placing election officers in those locations at this time."

Tuesday, Adams held webinars with groups like the Kentucky Nurses Association, the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber and the Southeast Chamber of Commerce. He had conversations with people in those communities about how they can be prepared to vote this election and how to protect both people’s health and the democratic process.

Each early voting site will be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 13 through November 2. Locations will also be open for four hours every Saturday. They are expected to double as election day polling locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

In the primary election, only the Kentucky Expo Center was open.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.