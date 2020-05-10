Early in-person voting starts in Indiana on Tuesday. Here’s how to find your polling location

If you don't want to wait until Nov. 3, you can start voting in Indiana on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

INDIANA, USA — If you’re planning to vote in person in Indiana and want to cast your ballot early, you can start doing that on Tuesday, Oct. 6. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person.

Under Indiana law, you must present a state or government-issued photo ID when you go to vote. You can see a full list of acceptable IDs here. If you don’t have a valid photo ID, you may be able to vote with a provisional ballot.

Where is my polling location?

Polling locations are determined by the County Clerk’s Office for each county. On the Indiana Voter Portal, you can enter your personal information, including name and date of birth, to find your voter registration and polling location. You can also search for a polling location by county and precinct.

Only certain locations are open for early in-person voting. Early in-person polling locations for some southern Indiana counties are listed below. Additional locations can be found online.

Address

501 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – 30

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 and 31 (Saturdays)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address

4-H Fairgrounds

2810 Green Valley Rd.

New Albany, Ind.

Valley View Golf Course

3748 Lawrence Banet Rd.

Floyds Knobs, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Nov. 2

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. to noon

Address

Harrison County Clerk’s Office, Courthouse

300 N. Capitol Ave.

Corydon, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Oct. 30

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29)

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

9 a.m. to noon

Address

Former Superior Court 1 (Freeman Field)

1420 Corporate Way

Seymour, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Oct. 30 (closed Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day)

Monday – Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

9 a.m. to noon

Address

Jackson Co. Judicial Center

109 S. Sugar St.

Brownstown, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Oct. 30 (closed Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day)

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jennings County

Address

Jennings County Courthouse

24 Pike St.

Vernon, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Nov. 2

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Address

Orange County Courthouse

1 Court St.

Paoli, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Oct. 16

Tuesday – Friday

8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 – 30

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to noon

Monday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. to noon

Switzerland County

Address

Switzerland County Clerk’s Office

212 W. Main St.

Vevay, Ind.

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Nov. 2

Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to noon

Address

Florence Firehouse

15337 Hill Rd.

Florence, IN

Date/Time

Thursday, Oct. 29

8 a.m. to noon

Friday, Oct. 30

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address

Posey Fire Department

18474 State Road 250

Patriot, IN

Date/Time

Tuesday, Oct. 27

8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Oct. 28

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address

Switzerland County Tech Building

708 W. Seminary St.

Vevay, IN

Date/Time

Saturday, Oct. 31

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. to noon

Address

801 S. Jackson St.

Salem, IN

Date/Time

Oct. 6 – Oct. 30

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 and 31 (Saturdays)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. to noon

If you have any questions about voting in person, contact your local County Clerk’s Office.

