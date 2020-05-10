Early in-person voting starts in Indiana on Tuesday. Here’s how to find your polling location

INDIANA, USA — If you’re planning to vote in person in Indiana and want to cast your ballot early, you can start doing that on Tuesday, Oct. 6. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person.
Under Indiana law, you must present a state or government-issued photo ID when you go to vote. You can see a full list of acceptable IDs here. If you don’t have a valid photo ID, you may be able to vote with a provisional ballot.
Where is my polling location?
Polling locations are determined by the County Clerk’s Office for each county. On the Indiana Voter Portal, you can enter your personal information, including name and date of birth, to find your voter registration and polling location. You can also search for a polling location by county and precinct.
Only certain locations are open for early in-person voting. Early in-person polling locations for some southern Indiana counties are listed below. Additional locations can be found online.
Address
501 E. Court Avenue
Jeffersonville, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – 30
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 and 31 (Saturdays)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
4-H Fairgrounds
2810 Green Valley Rd.
New Albany, Ind.
Valley View Golf Course
3748 Lawrence Banet Rd.
Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Nov. 2
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to noon
Address
Harrison County Clerk’s Office, Courthouse
300 N. Capitol Ave.
Corydon, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Oct. 30
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29)
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
9 a.m. to noon
Address
Former Superior Court 1 (Freeman Field)
1420 Corporate Way
Seymour, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Oct. 30 (closed Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day)
Monday – Friday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
9 a.m. to noon
Address
Jackson Co. Judicial Center
109 S. Sugar St.
Brownstown, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Oct. 30 (closed Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day)
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jennings County
Address
Jennings County Courthouse
24 Pike St.
Vernon, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Nov. 2
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange County
Address
Orange County Courthouse
1 Court St.
Paoli, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Oct. 16
Tuesday – Friday
8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 19 – 30
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to noon
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to noon
Switzerland County
Address
Switzerland County Clerk’s Office
212 W. Main St.
Vevay, Ind.
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Nov. 2
Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to noon
Address
Florence Firehouse
15337 Hill Rd.
Florence, IN
Date/Time
Thursday, Oct. 29
8 a.m. to noon
Friday, Oct. 30
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Posey Fire Department
18474 State Road 250
Patriot, IN
Date/Time
Tuesday, Oct. 27
8 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, Oct. 28
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Switzerland County Tech Building
708 W. Seminary St.
Vevay, IN
Date/Time
Saturday, Oct. 31
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to noon
Address
801 S. Jackson St.
Salem, IN
Date/Time
Oct. 6 – Oct. 30
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 and 31 (Saturdays)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to noon
If you have any questions about voting in person, contact your local County Clerk’s Office.
MORE ON VOTING IN INDIANA:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.