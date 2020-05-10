Kentuckians can call their clerk to request an absentee ballot

Although more than 500,000 have already requested a ballot through the Kentucky online portal, there is an option for those less tech savvy or without internet.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than a half million Kentucky voters have already requested an absentee ballot for November’s General Election. The State Board of Elections knows that many more would likely make a request but they don't have access to the online portal.

While many have talked about the online requests, few may know that voters can call their county clerk to request an absentee ballot.

"The portal was just one mechanism”, explained KY Board of Elections Executive Director, Jared Dearing. “It's a really convenient process for those who do have access to it but we also wanted to make sure that everyone could apply for a ballot in the way that is best suited for their needs and their abilities.”

Executive Director Dearing said that the big concerns were for people in areas with no internet and the elderly who may not be as tech savvy and in high-risk groups for COVID-19.