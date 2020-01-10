Jefferson County could have 20 polling locations open on Election Day if plan is approved

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said each location had to be heavily researched to make sure it could accommodate voters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters in Jefferson County may be able to cast their votes at 20 different locations on Election Day, according to a release from County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw.

“There are many variables to the election process, many of which go unconsidered by the average voter,” Holsclaw said in a post on the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election website. Holsclaw said every location the county chose had to meet several criteria, more so than usual due to the limitations caused by COVID-19.

The plan sent to the State Board of Elections and the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday, Sept. 25 includes a total of 20 polling locations for Jefferson County. Four locations will be open for early voting starting Oct. 13 and the other 16 will only be open on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The list must be approved by the Governor, Secretary of State and State Board of Elections before it is official. Holsclaw recommends that voters check the list online before Oct. 13 to make sure the locations are the same.

Early Voting and Election Day

All early voting locations will be open Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. On Nov. 3, locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking is available at these locations.

Kentucky Exposition Center: 937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing

937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing KFC Yum! Center: Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer

Main & 2nd Streets, Foyer Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville Marriott East: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom

Election Day Only

The following locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ballard High School: 6000 Brownsboro Road

Carter Duvalle Elementary School: 3600 Bohne Avenue

Crosby Middle School: 303 Gatehouse Lane

Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road

Fern Creek HighSchool: 9115 Fern Creek Road

Iroquois High School: 4615 Taylor Boulevard

Jeffersontown High School: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane

Meyzeek Middle School: 828 S. Jackson Street

Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane

Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman Street

Southern High School: 8620 Preston Highway

St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane

Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1501 Rangeland Road

Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway

Waggener High School: 330 S. Hubbards Lane

Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane

While there will be more options on Election Day, Holsclaw still encouraged voters to take advantage of early and absentee voting to avoid long lines.

In the post, Holsclaw also addressed her commitment to making sure the voting process runs smoothly for everyone:

“As Jefferson County Clerk, it is my responsibility to secure the democratic process for all registered voters, and to ensure the integrity and security of our election process. I have done that since my first day in office, with a record 22 years of integrity and bipartisanship in conducting elections in this county.

While we welcome the assistance and comradery of other community leaders and elected officials in this process, this office has to rise above partisan politics and echo chambers. Our mission is too great. My hope is that those with a voice will now use their platform to share the correct information with voters and to positively encourage them about the voting process.”

Holsclaw held a press conference earlier in September to provide an update on Jefferson County’s election plan. At that time, only eight locations had been confirmed. However, Holsclaw said that she was clear in that conference that other locations were being secured.

According to the County Clerk, the office will need several days to set up a polling location, due to the number of ballots and machines required to accommodate voters.

Locations had to provide that advance access, as well as 24-hour security for it to be considered as a possible option. Holsclaw said the process of finding the locations was “no easy task.”

