LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of review and back and forth, the city has reached agreements with contractors to operate six of the city's ten courses.



Thursday, metro council approved contracts for Charlie Vettiner, Iroquois, Long Run, Seneca, Shawnee, and Sun Valley golf courses.



Under the contracts, 55% of revenue will now go to the city and 45% to the contractor for expenses.



Mayor Greg Fischer says the deal will sustainably operate the courses and potentially save taxpayers money.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



