LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is moving forward with plans to review 13 bids for management over the city’s golf courses.

Mayor Greg Fischer issued a request for proposals for the management, operation and maintenance of the city’s 10 golf courses in September amid budget concerns.

Metro Council passed an ordinance in early October to raise greens fees at the courses among other changes with the idea to keep them under city control.

According to a letter from the city’s chief financial officer and the director of Parks and Recreation, a team will now review proposals with the hopes of being done by Nov. 18.

Any course that doesn’t have a new contract by the beginning of the year will be run by Parks and Recreation.

