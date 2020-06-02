LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are Louisville's public golf courses a sinking ship? That's one claim made in Wednesday night's special parks committee meeting.

Spring isn't that far off, but who will run Louisville's golf courses when it arrives is still up for debate.

The uncertainty has led to frustration for some metro council members.

"We're now shuffling around the deck chairs on what is eventually becomming the golf Titanic," Councilman James Peden said.

During the meeting, council members voted to recommend approving three of six pro contracts presented to them.

Those three contracts are for Seneca, Iroquois, and Shawnee golf courses. The full council is expected to vote on those contracts Thursday.

The other three contracts remain up in the air because of ongoing discussions with other pros.

This is in addition to three other courses, Bobby Nichols, Cherokee, and Crescent Hill that also don't have pro contracts.

