FRANKFORT, Ky. — The biggest questions lingering around Senate Bill 1 include how to pay for all the school safety regulations required now under Kentucky law but yet to see the budget money guaranteed.

As lawmakers wait a bit longer to see Governor Beshears budget figures, they asked a panel to show how far they've come in implementing the school safety bill



“It's refreshing to see the seriously we are taking school safety and that we could become a model for other states across the U.S.” Sen. Max Wise, (R) KY Senate Dist. said



The state school security marshal described certifying officers who have assessed buildings. There was talk of a crisis hotline already helping by preventing suicides and the Director of the Kentucky center for school safety outlined training programs created and completed courses for more than 6100 staffers.



“We had a complete comprehensive review and again this is from senate bill one to teach these folks what are the components of an effective emergency operating plan and so not just school shooters it's an all-hazards approach…” Jon Akers, Kentucky Center for School Safety stated.



Education Committee Chairman Senator Max Wise and others questioned why 11 districts including Jefferson county and Anchorage have yet to implement a recommendation for school resource officers.



“It kind of baffles me we're talking about legislation and we're talking about school safety and there's nothing more I think would be better prepared for us to have SROS. We didn't go down the path of arming teachers, you saw that last session there is no push for that This session but there is going to be a push for more SROS out there…” Sen. Max Wise, (R) KY Senate Dist. Expressed



However, the conversations come back to money and to complete all of the recommendations it will take money. All involved voice confidence it'll be earmarked soon but as they implement and investigate best practices it’s hard for any involved to say just how much will be enough to fully button up school security across the commonwealth.

