LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to remove school resource officers from its schools, the district is now providing more details about its proposed in-house security team.

Documents from the district show they hope to have officers in schools by Feb. 1.

The goal is to have 50 officers assigned to every middle and high school with patrols at elementary schools.

RELATED: Pollio: 'This is a big year for us at JCPS'

RELATED: JCPS superintendent confident student safety needs will be met in coming school year

RELATED: JCPS Board votes not to approve school resource officer contracts

A temporary project manager will be hired to implement the program.

Click here to view the document.

Currently, 7 of 9 school security officer positions have been filled to patrol schools.

The board still has to approve this plan for an in-house security force.