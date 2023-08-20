'We got 'Magbarred' last night': Vehicle crashes into Four Pegs in Louisville

According to a Facebook post from the popular barbeque restaurant, no one was "badly hurt."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vehicle crashed into Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar in the Germantown neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from Four Pegs, no one was "badly hurt."

The popular barbeque restaurant said that the crash shifted the building's façade over so the front door can't open. Despite this, they said they would still be open for brunch on Sunday but customers will just have to use their side door on Spratt Street to enter.

"We got “Magbarred” last night," a portion of their online statement said. "Please slow down on Goss y’all!"

Hali B & Co. posted on Instagram saying one car crashed into Four Pegs and one car "slammed" through the front yard of their business -- missing the building by a "few feet."

They said this accident, and "many" other accidents that they've witnessed, could've been avoided.

The beauty salon ended their post saying:

"It is time now to protect not only drivers but also pedestrians and the surrounding businesses. Goss Ave has turned into a through way and needs to be addressed immediately. We are so thankful no one lost their lives last night in this horrific accident."

This is a developing story.

