Police investigating fatal crash on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a crash on Taylor Boulevard late Saturday night.
Police responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. right near the Watterson Expressway.
Officers say a moped was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard when a car attempting to turn left onto the I-264 on-ramp and they collided.
The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital where he died.
No other injuries were reported.
