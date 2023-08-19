x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating fatal crash on Taylor Boulevard

Police responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. right near the Watterson Expressway.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a crash on Taylor Boulevard late Saturday night. 

Police responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. right near the Watterson Expressway. 

Officers say a moped was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard when a car attempting to turn left onto the I-264 on-ramp and they collided. 

The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital where he died. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

WHAS11 Top Stories: 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out