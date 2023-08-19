Police investigating fatal crash on Taylor Boulevard

Police responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. right near the Watterson Expressway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a crash on Taylor Boulevard late Saturday night.

Officers say a moped was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard when a car attempting to turn left onto the I-264 on-ramp and they collided.

The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

