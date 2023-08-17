One person dead after fatal car crash on Dixie Highway, police say

One person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle collision in Shively on Thursday.

Around 1 a.m., the Shively Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway, according to a Shively Police news release.

One occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for treatment. The second occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shively Police, this collision is currently under investigation and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

During the collision, the vehicle struck a utility pole, causing power outages in the area. Around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, the LG&E power outage map was showing at least 100 customers in the area without power.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area until the investigation is complete and power is restored.

