Police: 5 teenagers hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Clarkson, Kentucky

Authorities said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

CLARKSON, Ky. — Five teenagers are left injured after a single-vehicle crash in Clarkson, Kentucky on Friday night.

According to a news release, Grayson County Central Dispatch received a call regarding an injury crash near the 2600 block of Peonia Road around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found that five people, all under 21 years old, had been injured in the crash.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck being driven by Harmony Holmes, 19, was going eastbound on KY 88 when it left the road and hit a concrete culvert.

The news release states a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were riding in the bed of the pickup truck when it left the road and hit the culvert. Those two were ejected.

Officers said Colton Haycraft, 19, and Jasmine Whobrey, 19, were inside the cab of the truck when it left the road and overturned. Authorities said Holmes suffered "serious injuries" and was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital by the Grayson County EMS.

The four others were taken to Twin Lakes Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and it doesn't appear seatbelts were being used.

The news release states that criminal charges are pending.

