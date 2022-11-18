Smoketown business owners hope new two-way streets make area inviting

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will convert Logan Street and Shelby Street into two-way streets in the hopes of increasing traffic safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've driven anywhere near downtown Louisville, you know there are plenty of one-way streets.

However, two of those streets are about to change in 2023.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will convert Logan Street and Shelby Street into two-way streets in the hopes of increasing traffic safety.

Business owners in the Smoketown neighborhood are glad this change is happening.

Square Cut and Sugar Room's owner Emil David said he's seen the U-turns happen countless times since he set up his two shops in 2021.

"It's kind of hard to, like, go around and find the places, and then you have to, like, do another loop, before you find the place that you want to visit," he said.

According to Kentucky State Police data, there have been about 40 collisions on Shelby Street and Logan Street this year.

So, David and other business owners are happy about the change.

Kristin Zoeller owns The Bluegrass Witch inside the popular Logan Market Street. She said a two-way street would make the space more welcoming.

"I think it's a great idea and we love to see anything to make the community safer," she said.

The Kinder Artist shop owner Sarah Kinder said many tourists come to the area and are often confused.

"They come to downtown and they're like, 'Oh my God, there's so many like, weird one-ways and, you know, two-ways' and they don't really know," she said.

However, while Kinder did say she liked the plan, she's worried it could cause confusion for those who live in the area.

"It might be a little scary at first, you know, it has been a one-way street for a while," she said. "And now we're switching it to a two-way street and people who are used to it being a one-way, it, it might cause some issues."

The KYTC said the construction for the project will begin in 2023 and should be completed by the end of the year.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.