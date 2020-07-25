Three rushed to hospital after reported gunshots at NFAC militia staging area

WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC following the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a shooting at Baxter Park in the 300 block of 12th St.

It is unclear at this time, what the severity of the injuries of the victims are but a WHAS11 journalist on the scene confirms multiple were wheeled into an ambulance on stretchers.

The Russell neighborhood park is where members of the NFAC militia have gathered for a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest march through downtown.

WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC after the shooting.

Police and EMS are still at the park, according to a WHAS11 journalist on the scene.

