Three rushed to hospital after reported gunshots at NFAC militia staging area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a shooting at Baxter Park in the 300 block of 12th St.
It is unclear at this time, what the severity of the injuries of the victims are but a WHAS11 journalist on the scene confirms multiple were wheeled into an ambulance on stretchers.
The Russell neighborhood park is where members of the NFAC militia have gathered for a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest march through downtown.
WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC after the shooting.
Police and EMS are still at the park, according to a WHAS11 journalist on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
