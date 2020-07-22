Louisville, state leaders aware of Black militia's plans to demonstrate

"We just need somebody in custody for the murder of Ms. Breonna...That's all this is really about."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Black militia group has announced plans to demonstrate in Louisville this weekend to demand justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, the leader of the Not F***ing Around Coalition, said in a video that group members will participate in a formation Saturday. Johnson spoke about a specific uniform and types of guns members can carry for safety.

"Understand the seriousness of the situation," Johnson said. "Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home. Conversations are still ongoing...however I've got to move on this one, we've gotta go in on this one."

Johnson, who goes by "The Real Grandmaster Jay," said he spoke with Attorney General Daniel Cameron about his plans and was told the state would respect the group's constitutional right to organize in formation.

"We just need somebody in custody for the murder of Ms. Breonna," Johnson said. "That's all this is really about."

The group previously gathered at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia July 4. In a video shared online, a member of the group spoke about the reason they came to the park, referencing it as "the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan."

Atlanta affiliate WXIA said the group was allowed to enter the park, and exited with a police escort. Police said they had no issues with the group during their time in the park.

"We have these protests on both sides of the issue from time to time. We respect people's first amendment rights to exercise those rights," one park official said. "We understand the sensitivity of the issues here at the park and the dark past, so we respect that and allow them to come in. As long as it's peaceful, which it has been, then that's fine."

Metro Council President David James said he has been in touch with the NFAC, and said he anticipates the demonstration will be peaceful.

"I had no inkling or feeling that any foolishness would be tolerated within the group and that he was very much in control of that group and that it would be a peaceful march," James said.

LMPD is also aware of the event and a spokesperson said they will reach out to organizers. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday his administration has not received a request for assistance.

