Live Blog: Heavily armed militia groups, Black Lives Matter in downtown Louisville at justice for Breonna Taylor protest

Here's where to get live updates about the protests and counter-protests in downtown Louisville involving Black Lives Matter, NFAC and the Three Percenters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2:00 p.m. - Protesters march and chants Breonna Taylor, justice for Breonna.

1:30 p.m. - NFAC prepares to move into downtown Louisville to join protesters at Jefferson Square Park.

1:00 p.m. - Gunshots reported in NFAC staging area. WHAS11 confirms 3 injured.

Noon - Black militia group (NFAC) assembles in Baxter Park

11:00 a.m.- LMPD put up barricades, block streets

10:30 a.m. - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers try to get counterprotesters to move to areas so they can block streets.

10:00 a.m. - III% militia group, counterprotesters live on social media from downtown Louisville.

9 a.m. - Police start blocking off streets in downtown Louisville in preparation for protests, counter-protests.

Glossary:

Black militia group NFAC stands for: Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC)

III% is Three percenters, a far-right militia group

LMPD - Louisville Metro Police Department

The Louisville Metro Police Department has closed multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park:

Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets

Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets

5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali

6th Street between Market and Liberty streets.

Parking is prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.