Live Blog: Heavily armed militia groups, Black Lives Matter in downtown Louisville at justice for Breonna Taylor protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2:00 p.m. - Protesters march and chants Breonna Taylor, justice for Breonna.
1:30 p.m. - NFAC prepares to move into downtown Louisville to join protesters at Jefferson Square Park.
1:00 p.m. - Gunshots reported in NFAC staging area. WHAS11 confirms 3 injured.
Noon - Black militia group (NFAC) assembles in Baxter Park
11:00 a.m.- LMPD put up barricades, block streets
10:30 a.m. - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers try to get counterprotesters to move to areas so they can block streets.
10:00 a.m. - III% militia group, counterprotesters live on social media from downtown Louisville.
9 a.m. - Police start blocking off streets in downtown Louisville in preparation for protests, counter-protests.
Glossary:
Black militia group NFAC stands for: Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC)
III% is Three percenters, a far-right militia group
LMPD - Louisville Metro Police Department
The Louisville Metro Police Department has closed multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park:
- Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets
- Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets
- 5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali
- 6th Street between Market and Liberty streets.
Parking is prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.
