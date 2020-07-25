x
breonna-taylor-case

Live Blog: Heavily armed militia groups, Black Lives Matter in downtown Louisville at justice for Breonna Taylor protest

Here's where to get live updates about the protests and counter-protests in downtown Louisville involving Black Lives Matter, NFAC and the Three Percenters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2:00 p.m. - Protesters march and chants Breonna Taylor, justice for Breonna.

1:30 p.m. - NFAC prepares to move into downtown Louisville to join protesters at Jefferson Square Park. 

1:00 p.m. - Gunshots reported in NFAC staging area. WHAS11 confirms 3 injured. 

RELATED: Three rushed to hospital after reported gunshots at NFAC militia staging area

Noon - Black militia group (NFAC) assembles in Baxter Park

11:00 a.m.- LMPD put up barricades, block streets

10:30 a.m. - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers try to get counterprotesters to move to areas so they can block streets. 

10:00 a.m. - III% militia group, counterprotesters live on social media from downtown Louisville.

9 a.m. - Police start blocking off streets in downtown Louisville in preparation for protests, counter-protests.

Glossary:

Black militia group NFAC stands for: Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC)

III% is Three percenters, a far-right militia group

LMPD - Louisville Metro Police Department

The Louisville Metro Police Department has closed multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park:

  • Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets
  • Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets
  • 5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali
  • 6th Street between Market and Liberty streets. 

Parking is prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.

