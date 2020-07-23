LMPD to shut down downtown roads in anticipation of Saturday protests

A Black militia group has announced plans to come to Louisville July 25, while LMPD said counterprotesters have announced their intention to come.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After multiple groups have announced plans to protest in Louisville Saturday, the Louisville Metro Police Department has announced it will close multiple roads around Jefferson Square Park.

"We expect an increase in people in the area of Jefferson Square Park this weekend as several groups have announced their intention to protest there on Saturday, including people with opposing views," the department said.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, LMPD will close down :

Jefferson Street between 4th and 7th streets

Liberty Street between 5th and 7th streets

5th Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali

6th Street between Market and Liberty streets.

Parking will also be prohibited on streets surrounding Jefferson Square Park.

LMPD said it will also increase visible police presence in the area, and said officers will use bike rack barriers to keep opposing protesters separated on 5th Street.

A Black militia group, Not F***ing Around Coalition, has announced plans to participate in a formation Saturday. Metro Council President David James said he has been in contact with the group's leader, as well as facilitated a conversation between the leader and Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office.

James did say that while he fully anticipates the demonstration to be peaceful, he said counterprotesters are a cause for concern.

"I just think that the potential for something to go wrong is there. I don't care what group it is," he said. "My issue with that going wrong isn't necessarily with the group that's protesting at the time. It's with the counterprotesters that causes me more concern."

LMPD said it remains "committed to peaceful expression of views under the First Amendment," saying there will not be police intervention as long as there is no threat to public or personal safety.

Louisville police previously shut down roads and created barriers after rumors of an "armed group" of counterprotesters was coming to the city June 27. LMPD said protests that day remained peaceful after around 30 people gathered in Thurman Hutchins Park for a few hours but never came to downtown Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.