Demonstration underway in NuLu, LMPD on scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case are gathered in the NuLu neighborhood of Louisville, blocking the 600 block of E. Market Street. There are reports that the group started with a march at the Big Four Bridge and continued into the Nulu area.
LMPD's Special Response Team is at scene and officers have blocked off the area.
A WHAS11 crew reports seeing multiple arrests.
Protesters gather in NuLu
