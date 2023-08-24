Two JCPS students injured in school bus crash

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Butler High School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students were injured Thursday afternoon when a Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash.

A district spokeswoman said both children are elementary school students and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She said the incident happened near Butler High School.

A Shively police spokesman said the incident happened about 2:45 p.m. near Crums Lane.

Five crashes involving JCPS buses were reported Monday. There were no injuries in those incidents.