JCPS officials 'pleased' with updates to busing issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With transportation issues being the overarching theme these first few days of school, Jefferson County Public Schools addressed that at a presser on Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said he was "pleased" with the progress so far.

According to the district, the last student was dropped off at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

Pollio thanked JCPS staff, especially bus drivers, for their cooperation and persistence during this time.

"First of all, I have to say our bus drivers are heroes. Thank you for sticking with this," he said. "We're working hard to support them and I can't thank you enough for what you've done."

Pollio said the times students have been getting home is closer to what they were last year; however, the goal is to get them home before 7 p.m. He said they want to get to a point where parents can accurately predict when their child will get home.

To help make this goal a reality, JCPS will be dropping unused stops to shorten routes. They said they will continue to review routes and look at inefficiencies.

Ultimately though, Pollio said JCPS is providing transportation for more students than many other districts, and some things come down to family choices.

"When you are transporting 67,000 students, and many students are going through a depot from one part of the town to the other to reach their school, there are going to be some insufficiencies in that model, but that's a families choice to say 'I want to go to a school outside of my community' and 'I want transportation' and we're providing that," Pollio said.

He noted that a full overhaul would be a "major challenge" and would require JCPS to go through a whole process again.

"We're committed to doing that if that's what we need, but if we can improve the efficiencies that we have in the current system to the point where we feel very comfortable then we wouldn't do a complete overhaul but we will continue to work significantly on efficiencies."

Pollio said they will decide in the next few weeks if they're at a point to do a complete overhaul or if they need to just keep improving efficiencies.

"We have improved our efficiency greater than I anticipated from where we were two weeks ago today," Pollio said.

School officials announced during the week off to attempt and fix issues some JCPS staff members would be driving vans to cover mistakes during routes.

On Monday, a parent reached out to tell WHAS11 News that they saw Pollio driving one of those vans. Tuesday, JCPS staff confirmed the woman's claim.

"My intention was to not have that out at all. I don't know how that happened. My intention was just to pitch in." Pollio said about him taking students home. "It's nothing that anyone else hasn't done.

JCPS also addressed the extreme heat this week. The district made the decision to cancel elementary and middle school sports Wednesday and Thursday, and delaying high school sports until 7:30 p.m. -- with the exception of volleyball.

