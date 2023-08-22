JCPS transportation updates: Here's when the district said bus riders were dropped off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS is working on their transportation issues. Here is a running list of when the last bus riders were dropped off since they began returning to class on Aug. 18.
Aug. 18 – Elementary and middle school students returned, the last student was dropped off around 7:43 p.m.
Aug. 21 – High school students returned to classes along with other students. JCPS said all bus riders were dropped off at 7:48 p.m.
Aug. 22 – JCPS said all students were dropped off at their stops at 7:13 p.m.
This story will be updated
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.