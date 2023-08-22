JCPS transportation updates: Here's when the district said bus riders were dropped off

The daily update of when students were dropped off as the district works on busing issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS is working on their transportation issues. Here is a running list of when the last bus riders were dropped off since they began returning to class on Aug. 18.

Aug. 18 – Elementary and middle school students returned, the last student was dropped off around 7:43 p.m.

Aug. 21 – High school students returned to classes along with other students. JCPS said all bus riders were dropped off at 7:48 p.m.

Aug. 22 – JCPS said all students were dropped off at their stops at 7:13 p.m.

