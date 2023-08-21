JCPS bus involved in crash Monday morning; no injuries reported

A JCPS bus collided with a vehicle at around 7 a.m. Though there were students on board, no injuries were reported.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in Buechel Monday morning, according to Metro Safe.

Around 7 a.m. a JCPS bus collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Six Mile Lane and Bardstown Road.

According to MetroSafe officials, there were students on the bus when the collision happened, but no injuries were reported.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

