Topgolf Louisville announces when official 'Grand Opening' will be

The $18 million project is finally opening!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Topgolf is finally set to open this week in Louisville's St. Matthews neighborhood.

The Grand Opening is Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., according to Topgolf officials.

For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors.

Now that it's finally complete, officials with the $18 million project are shedding more light on when they expect to open.

"We jumped up and down. We were very excited – a little bit of screaming. To finally be able to say and give the community a date, which is what everybody has been waiting for, that it's before the holidays, before the end of the year, we are over the moon," Hollie Patierno, director of operations, said in a previous interview with WHAS 11 News.

