Legal battle over Louisville Topgolf ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legal fight over Louisville’s Topgolf project has ended.

Attorney Steve Porter, who represents the Hurstbourne residents fighting the project, confirmed to WHAS11 that they did not ask the Kentucky Supreme Court to review the case.

Topgolf filed plans for the project at the Oxmoor Center in 2018 and, for more than a year, the group of Hurstbourne residents fought the project over concerns about noise, traffic and lights.

At the end of 2020, an appeals court ruled the Topgolf project was approved properly. The decision cleared the path for the project in Louisville.

