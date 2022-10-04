Topgolf looking to open Louisville location later this year

Now, as it nears completion, officials with the $18 million project are shedding more light on when they expect to open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Could we be nearing the opening of Topgolf in Louisville?

For four years, the project at Oxmoor Center has moved from development to construction and even received pushback from some neighbors.

Now, as it nears completion, officials with the $18 million project are shedding more light on when they expect to open.

"We jumped up and down. We were very excited – a little bit of screaming. To finally be able to say and give the community a date, which is what everybody has been waiting for, that it's before the holidays, before the end of the year, we are over the moon," Hollie Patierno, director of operations, said.

They are hinting around Thanksgiving as a possible timeframe but will be more specific as the time approaches.

