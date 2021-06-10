Permits filed for TopGolf location at Oxmoor Center

The documents, filed in May, provide more information about what the complex will look like.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Permits for the new TopGolf location planned for Oxmoor Center have been filed with Louisville Metro Government.

The documents, filed in May, provide more information about what the complex will look like. The three-story building will be around 65,000 square feet and will be able to hold nearly 14,000 people.

The project is estimated to cost around $18 million to complete.

The documents do not provide a timeline for when the project will be finished or when TopGolf will open in Louisville.

The TopGolf project was introduced in 2018 and was met with controversy and pushback from a group of residents in the nearby Hurstbourne neighborhood. Residents expressed concern over the proposed lighting plans and an increase in traffic in the area.

Several lawsuits were filed, but at the end of 2020, an appeals court ruled the Topgolf project was approved properly. In January, Attorney Steve Porter, who represented many of the Hurstbourne residents, said they would not file an appeal on the decision, clearing the way for the project to begin construction.

