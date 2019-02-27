LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more livestock is attacked and killed, the story continues to get more complicated. We’re breaking down what we know, when it happened and who or what could be responsible.

February 18: Six Llamas Dead

Several llamas were attacked on a property near the zoo on February 18 by unknown animals. Six of llamas living on the Schuff Lane farm were found dead one morning and seven others were injured.

A veterinarian who examined the llamas said the wounds appeared to be canine in nature, but Louisville Metro Animal Services said they cannot confirm what attacked the llamas.

The 300-plus-pound animals were guard llamas, the owners said, making it that much more concerning.

Teeya Barnes, LMAS spokesperson, said they have received reports of coyotes spotted in the neighborhood recently, making the animals a likely culprit.

February 22: Cattle Killed

Three days later, there was another attack. A cattle farmer said one of his cows was bitten and another was killed on his farm located on Old Fegenbush Lane.

The cattle farmer said the cow killed, "was the weakest one and they got him. For him to die that way — it just sucks."

The farmer watched his property over the coming days, looking for the animal that killed his cow. He said the farm employees took shifts watching overnight.

February 24: Donkeys found Dead

Less than a mile from the cattle farmer, one woman found her two donkeys dead at the back of her property on February 24.

"Horror — I couldn't believe it”, Nan Williamson, the donkey owner, said.

Experts said they think dogs could be the culprit in the kill. The Department of Fish and Wildlife also investigated the incidents.

“Domestic or feral dogs likely were involved in the attack. Evidence pointing to this theory centered on bite marks to the ears, head and flanks and the lack of damage to the throat region," a representative said. "An attack on animals of this size would be inconsistent with any native wildlife that we have in Kentucky, such as coyotes.”

February 26: Dogs shot by Farmer

The cattle farmer who had been monitoring his property shot two dogs the morning of February 26 after he said they were circling the cows.

He said he feared they would kill another cow.

Hours later, the dogs' owner spoke out after learning his dogs were dead, saying that farmer got it wrong.

“There is no way they can be the dogs because this is the first time they’ve been out," the owner said. "The very first time."

For now, LMAS officers say they cannot be sure if the dogs were involved in any of the attacks but the investigation is far from over.

In an effort to receive and act on every tip they are asking you call LMPD with any new information at 574-5673.

