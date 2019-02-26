LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fegenbush Lane, in Louisville's Highview neighborhood of Jefferson County, is home to the latest animal mystery.

Two donkeys were found dead Sunday morning by their owner, but the cause of their deaths just as puzzling.

A spokesperson for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says a biologist examined the donkeys but was unable to pinpoint how they died but says there was some scavenging on their carcasses.

"We've had the llamas out here for 20 years. We've never had an incident like this," Dale Hill said.

He lives about five miles from where the donkeys were found. Eight of his llamas were killed last week on his farm which is in city limits near the Watterson and Poplar Level Road.

Louisville Metro Animal Services is looking into how they died, but Hill says a jogger told his wife he saw three stray dogs in the area around the time the llamas were found.

"One of them being what he described as a shepherd, husky mix. And the other, as he described, as a pit-bull boxer mix and the third one he didn't get a good look at all," Hill said.

Hill believes it was a pack of dogs that attacked his llamas because they didn't show any signs of being eaten. last week the Bernheim Forest Director told us coyotes usually linger and consume their prey.

Hill was thinking about getting donkeys - which are known to protect other live-stock - after the deaths of his llamas but is re-thinking the idea after learning of the most recent attack.

"We can't let this happen again. We care too much about the llamas, we don't want to let this happen," he said.

LMAS may provide an update on both cases Tuesday.