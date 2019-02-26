LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animals Services is investigating at a farm where they believe they may have found the mysterious “animal attacker” that has been terrorizing local livestock.

LMAS officials were called to the farm Tuesday morning after a farmer shot and killed at least one dog, worried that the animal was going to attack his cattle.

That farmer told WHAS11 he believes two dogs were responsible for killing his cow last week, and when the dogs showed up on his property Tuesday morning, he “did what had to be done.” He said he shot both dogs. One died instantly, but the other, visibly injured, ran away.

WHAS11 was there as LMAS officials arrived at the farm. They told us they believe the dogs could be responsible for at least two livestock attacks that happened recently.

LMAS confirmed they are investigating the possibility that the dogs are also responsible for attacking two donkeys at a different property, about a mile away. The donkeys were found dead over the weekend.

