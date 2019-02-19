LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two Louisville llama farm owners are looking for answers after their llamas were mysteriously found attacked and killed.

The attack happened in the 1500 block of Schuff Lane.

"We have nine that are left and three of those nine are injured and we lost six out of the original fifteen," said Dale Hill.

Six of the llamas were found dead and seven other injured.

Dale and his wife, Caroline Willette, discovered the attack Monday morning. Hill said his wife found them when she did her routine check around 7:30 a.m.

"They're really gentle, really smart and they're easy to get attached to," Hill said.

The pair have corralled their llamas for the first time in years.

"Oh there have been tears already," Hill said. "Pretty devastating and in fact, still not real. It's a little more real, being able to process it a little more."

Two of their llamas, Bebop and Floyd, lay in the barn seriously injured and they're not sure if Floyd will make it, but Hill said he's "a tough little llama."

The farm owners fear an attack could happen again, since the animal behind it is still out there.

"We still haven't completely ruled out coyotes but everybody's thinking more dogs," Hill said.

There's a mystery to the attack. The barn has no cameras and there's no nearby surveillance footage of the attack, meaning there's no definite answer of what is behind it.

Louisville Metro Animal Services, which responded to the owner's call along with a veterinarian, said Tuesday they know it's at least a canine, or pack of canines.

Hill said he thinks it's more likely a pack of dogs, rather than coyotes.

"We've actually watched them stand down coyotes when we've been up there on the deck and coyotes have appeared and they'll keep their distance because they're afraid of the llamas," Hill said.

He said the veterinarian also pointed out that the llamas injuries didn't show that they were meant to be a meal.

"They're just interested in taking animals down, but they're not really interested in eating them, they're not that hungry," Hill said. "Coyotes are generally more interested in a lot of the other varmints that are here on the farm, they go after mice and rabbits and things like that and they usually aren't that interested in big game."

The 300 plus pound animals were guard llamas .and good at defending themselves, making it that much more concerning.

LMAS said it has canvassed the neighborhood, asking residents what they've seen or heard.

"Animal control will continue to go out there and monitor the situation," Teeya Barnes, LMAS spokesperson, said.

Barnes said it has received reports of coyotes spotted in the neighborhood recently, which leads it to believe coyotes may be the likely culprit.

"It's tough," Hill said.

He said him and Caroline have memorialized the llamas with flowers on the farm. He said it has helped make them feel a little better through the difficult time.

LMAS said overall, they can’t confirm if a coyote, dog or other large animal is responsible for the attack.

LMAS is asking residents in that area to be on the look-out, take precautions and report any coyote sightings to animal control by calling 502-473-PETS.

Due to several reports of coyote sightings in the Strathmoor Village area, LMAS encourage residents to take the following precautions:

Do not approach a coyote

Don’t panic, turn your back or run from a coyote

Do not leave small children unattended while outside

Keep pets inside and supervise pets while in the yard

Do not leave pet food outside

Secure garbage containers

Contact animal control if you see a coyote

