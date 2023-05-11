Check out this new boutique hotel set to open in the Highlands

A former disco ball factory on Baxter Avenue will shine once again when the Myriad opens later this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former disco ball factory in the Highlands will soon shine again!

The Myriad, a new 65-room boutique hotel on Baxter Avenue, is expecting to open its doors by the end of this summer. It's located right across from Diorio's Pizza and Pub.

Although the hotel remains under construction at this time, guests can start booking their reservations now.

Once open, the hotel will feature an eclectic style promising to be "a labyrinth of surprising spaces reflecting the eccentric signature style" of the Highlands.

It will be home to a Metropolitan-styled restaurant called "Paseo", and a café and cocktail bar called "The Switchboard" in honor of a local phone company that was once housed in the same building.

PHOTOS: Myriad Hotel concept art pictures 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Located in the heart of the Highlands, The Myriad includes a new swim club complete with a lounge pool, cabana rentals, and a poolside bar.

There are plenty of rooms to choose from to meet your upcoming trip's needs.

"Like a reflection of light that shifts at every turn, unexpect everything," the hotel's website reads.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.