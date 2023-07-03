Here's how Whiskey Row's new social hall will impact Lousiville tourism

"Number 15" is set to open later this spring, featuring five floors of bar, music and event space.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "social hall" bar and entertainment concept is taking shape on Louisville's Whiskey Row.

On Tuesday, WHAS11 got an inside look at the construction happening inside the W.L. Weller building on Main Street, as the venue prepares to open this spring.

Dubbed "Number 15," the name represents when Kentucky joined the union.

Spencer Fronk, CEO of Numbers Holding, Number 15's parent company, said the space is a new concept for the area.

"Totally different environments but all within the same building," he said. “When you walk into Number 15, you’re walking into the unexpected."

Fronk said the social hall will feature five floors with bars, live music, event spaces and a penthouse.

The bars will highlight Kentucky distillers and breweries and work on an RFID wristband system, so customers don't have to worry about paying tabs at the end of the night.

“We really worked with our beverage providers to curate authentic space for them, six feet of space for their name to be up in lights," Fronk said. "All you have to do is walk up to the bar, bump your band, your bartender will be able to pour your drink of choice and away you go."

As for the historic location, right along downtown Louisville's Main Street, Fronk said it was there or bust.

"Being able to play homage to this building, the Weller building that's been here since the 1880s is a true added benefit," he said.

To Louisville Tourism's Rosanne Mastin, it's a sign of a good year ahead for downtown, pointing to two other bourbon experiences slated to open, alongside the expected Derby City Gaming.

"There are plenty of experiences not only that are new experiences that are coming, but we've seen a lot that are expanding to meet the demand," she said.

"We're even seeing our numbers are starting to exceed 2019's levels as well, and for us 2019 was a record year," she said.

Mastin said Louisville Tourism has a goal of reaching $25 million annual visitors by 2030. In 2019, the city welcomed about 19 million visitors.

She said to thrive, new and existing experiences need support from locals as well as tourists.

"The downtown industry has been up and coming for a while and we believe it's on the precipice of something truly big and we're excited to be a part of that," Fronk said of Number 15's role in the revitalization of downtown.

The space doesn't have a firm opening date yet, but they plan to be ready by spring 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.