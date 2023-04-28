Sandbox VR opens first Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

Up to six players are allowed in each game session and it costs between $50-55 per person.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality experience, held its grand opening of its first Kentucky location at the Oxmoor Center on Friday.

The gaming experience totally immerses users in whatever game they choose to play.

The new location features four private rooms, called “holodecks,” for virtual reality gameplay. Up to six players are allowed in each game session and it costs between $50-55 per person.

“The vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment attractions at the Oxmoor Center make it the perfect home for us” Steve Zhao, founder and CEO of Sandbox VR, said. “We’re excited to bring our world-class VR experience to the Louisville community and give them the opportunity to experience a whole new reality.”

Here's a list of the six exclusive immersive experiences available for guests:

Deadwood Valley The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

Deadwood Mansion Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

Curse of Davy Jones Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

Amber Sky 2088 Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

Star Trek: Discovery Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

UFL: Unbound Fighting League Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.





Officials say after playing all guests receive "personalized highlight videos" that are similar to movie trailers that capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.